Georgia school administrator Rachelle Terry accused of sex with student

A veteran Georgia school administrator had a sexual relationship with a student and provided booze for underage kids at a Halloween party, authorities allege.

Rachelle Louise Terry, 43, was arrested on multiple charges, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday.

The Terry probe — she’s been with the Murray County school district for more than 20 years — began Nov. 9, when the superintendent contacted the sheriff’s office about the alcohol-fueled party with underage kids, according to the Dalton Daily Citizen.

“I believe there had been a parental complaint,” Murray County Sheriff Jimmy Davenport told the newspaper.

Terry faces one count of statutory rape, two of child molestation — and 10 of furnishing alcohol to minors during the Halloween party, the GBI said in its press release.

As of Sunday afternoon, Terry remained in custody at the county jail, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Terry has been placed on paid administrative leave, the school system told Fox Chattanooga. A school spokesperson told the outlet the district was “shocked and saddened” about the criminal charges.

Terry works for the Murray County school system. Murray County Schools

“These are extremely serious charges,” the spokesperson said. “The safety and well-being of our students are always a top priority for the Murray County School.”

Terry earns $110,000 a year, and is the director of federal programs, the Dalton Daily Citizen reported.

The sheriff’s office turned the probe over to the Conasauga District Attorney’s Office since the sheriff’s office provides safety officers to the school system, Davenport told the newspaper.

Once the DA’s office unearthed a possible alleged sexual relationship between Terry and a student, the office on Nov. 23 requested the GBI get involved. The probe is ongoing.