Georgia residents call for police chief’s resignation after Black man’s shooting

Associated Press

Chief: Officer hit woman at abortion rally, should be fired

The chief of police in Rhode Island’s capital has recommended that a city officer charged with assaulting a woman during an abortion-rights protest should lose his job. Patrolman Jeann Lugo’s “disturbing, egregious, assaultive and unprofessional behavior while off duty, has brought discredit to your name and has tarnished the proud reputation of the Providence Police Department,” chief Col. Hugh Clements wrote in a five-page document outlining the results of an internal investigation released Tuesday. Lugo, 35, was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct in connection with the confrontation at the State House on Friday.