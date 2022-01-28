Georgia police chief told cop she looked like ‘Hooters girl’: report

A Georgia police chief is suspended without pay after telling a female officer she looked like a “Hooters girl,” according to a report.

A sexual harassment and hostile workplace probe into allegations against Lawrenceville Police Chief Tim Wallis found the top cop made the insulting comment to a female officer who secretly recorded the conversation, according to a 33-page report obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution via an open records request.

“You walk around here looking like a Hooters girl when the air conditioner’s not working,” Wallis is quoted in the report. “Are you working here or are you working at Hooters? Go get you some orange shorts on.”

The report also blamed Wallis — who was suspended for 10 days — for creating a hostile work environment — which, some female employees told independent investigators, left them feeling undervalued while their male counterparts were protected, according to the report.

“While the LPD has made some strides to diversify its workforce and make it more professional, some of the old mentality still seems to exist,” the report said.

City officials were notified of the complaints in October, according to a statement released Thursday obtained by The Post.

In addition to Wallis’ suspension, his assistant chief, Maj. Myron Walker, was ordered to undergo counseling, city officials said.

The report also blamed Chief Tim Wallis for creating a hostile work environment. Lawrenceville Police Department

“I was disturbed by the findings of the investigation and issued penalties to the appropriate employees, including a requirement for individual training,” Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington said. “The city of Lawrenceville prides itself as an inclusive and safe workplace for all employees … This is unacceptable and won’t be tolerated.”

The suspended police chief, meanwhile, defended his record when reached by the Journal-Constitution.

“I have a spotless 31-year career in law enforcement,” said Wallis, who has led Lawrenceville police since 2018.

The 33-page report did not indicate Walker sexually harassed anyone in the department, the Journal-Constitution reported.

A third police officer, Capt. Christopher Ryan Morgan, declined to be interviewed and resigned from the department before the probe was completed, city officials said.