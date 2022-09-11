Georgia moves to No. 1 after Alabama’s struggles with Texas

There’s a new No. 1 in the AP Top 25.

Georgia surpassed Alabama for the top spot after Week 2 following an easy win over Samford while the Crimson Tide struggled against Texas. Alabama was a 20-point favorite over the Longhorns and won 20-19 on a field goal in the final seconds.

Texas was unranked entering that game and is now ranked after giving the Tide a contest while playing most of the game with a backup quarterback. Texas is now at No. 21 and is set to be without starting QB Quinn Ewers for up to six weeks after he suffered a left shoulder injury late in the first quarter.

The SEC has four teams in the top 10 as Kentucky is at No. 9 and Arkansas is at No. 10. The Wildcats beat Florida on Saturday night after the Gators beat Utah in Week 1. Florida is now at No. 18. Arkansas beat Cincinnati in Week 1 and convincingly beat South Carolina on Saturday.

Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson round out the top five. Each of those three teams had easy wins over lesser opponents on Saturday. Oklahoma is at No. 6 and followed by USC and Oklahoma State. The Trojans beat Stanford on the road while Oklahoma State beat Arizona State at home.

BYU moved up to No. 12 after beating previously No. 9 Baylor in double overtime. The Bears are now at No. 17 and the highest of six teams at 1-1 in the top 25.

Texas A&M fell from No. 6 to No. 24 after losing at home to Appalachian State. Notre Dame is out of the poll entirely after dropping to 0-2 on Saturday after losing to Marshall at home.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia (2-0)

2. Alabama (2-0)

3. Ohio State (2-0)

4. Michigan (2-0)

5. Clemson (2-0)

6. Oklahoma (2-0)

7. USC (2-0)

8. Oklahoma State (2-0)

9. Kentucky (2-0)

10. Arkansas (2-0)

11. Michigan State (2-0)

12. BYU (2-0)

13. Miami (2-0)

14. Utah (2-0)

15. Tennessee (2-0)

16. NC State (2-0)

17. Baylor (1-1)

18. Florida (1-1)

19. Wake Forest (2-0)

20. Ole Miss (2-0)

21. Texas (1-1)

22. Penn State (2-0)

23. Pitt (1-1)

24. Texas A&M (1-1)

25. Oregon (1-1)