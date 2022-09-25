Georgia mayor dies in motorcycle accident, officials say

A mayor of a small Georgia city died in a motorcycle accident on Saturday morning, according to officials.

Perry Bell, the mayor of White, Ga, died while competing in an event at the Lazy River Motocross outside of Dalton, according to interim Mayor Gary Crisp.

Bell’s bike collided with another during a stunt, and he died from his injuries, according to officials.

Bell had only been mayor for a little over two months. He was sworn in in June.

Government officials said they are unsure what happens next. It is likely that the city will hold a special election to replace him.

