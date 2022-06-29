Georgia man tricks car salesman into getting out of luxury sportscar, steals it, police say

A Greenville man was arrested Monday police say he stole a sports car mid-test drive.

Police said, Nickloas Jermaine Render Jr., 19, took a yellow 2015 Corvette on a test drive at ALM Newman Used Car dealership in Coweta County.

The employee riding along with Render, Robert Edens, told police he was doing a routine test drive when Render told him he wanted to “feel what riding in the passenger seat was like.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Edens got out of the car to switch places, but as soon exited the vehicle, Render sped off, police said.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Department eventually saw the vehicle on the highway and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The car still had the ALM tag on it.

Police say Render initially refused to exit the car until the sheriff finally got him to exit the vehicle.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Render faces three charges. One for auto theft, another for obstruction of an officer and another for simple assault, according to police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]