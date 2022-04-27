Georgia man Noah Washington high on mushrooms goes airborne in car

A man believed to be high on psychedelic mushrooms went airborne in his parents’ car after slamming into an embankment at a Georgia gas station on Sunday night.

The dramatic scene in the city of Kennesaw was caught on camera and capped off an apparently wild night for Noah Washington, 23, who told police he was “tripping” on six magic mushrooms at the time of the crash, according to Patch.

Washington also told officers he believed he was being followed by assassins, though he could not describe their vehicle, the outlet reported.

Video of the reckless ride shows Washington narrowly avoiding a gas pump with his parents’ white 2001 Cadillac Deville after launching into the gas station.

When police showed up, Washington was “displaying erratic behavior such as jittering movements and speaking incoherently,” according to an incident report.

Washington was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and was taken to a hospital for evaluation before being locked up, according to the article.

Noah Washington told officers he believed he was being followed by assassins, as officers said he was speaking incoherently. FOX5