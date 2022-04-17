Georgia man Jacob Muse arrested for killing gun range owners Tommy, Evelyn, Alexander Hawk

A man was arrested Friday for the triple murder of two Georgia gun range owners and their visiting grandson earlier this month.

Jacob Christian Muse, 21, of College Park, was charged with three counts of malice murder in the April 8 shooting at the Lock, Stock & Barrel Shooting Range in Grantville, investigators said.

Muse allegedly killed Tommy Richard Hawk Sr. and Evelyn Hawk, both 75, and their grandson, Alexander Luke Hawk, 17, before stealing as many as 40 guns and the range’s surveillance camera.

Investigators from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Grantville Police Department announced the suspected killer’s arrest.

Richard Hawk, the son of the couple and father of the teen, called police after his parents did not come home from work on the day of the deadly robbery.

“Get some police officers” to the range, he told a 911 dispatcher, according to 11 Alive.

“I think somebody has robbed us and probably shot my family … oh my God,” he continued.

Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., Evelyn Hawk, and Alexander Luke Hawk were murdered on April 8 at the Lock, Stock & Barrel Shooting Range in Grantville. Twitter, @JBellamyTV/ 11Alive News

Law enforcement agents investigate the scene of a fatal robbery at Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range on April 8, 2022 in Coweta County, Georgia. AP

“The door is closed, the door is locked, everything is locked up. I see blood coming from my son’s – I see blood coming from my son. I can’t tell if anyone is dead or alive or what, but he’s not moving, he doesn’t look like he’s breathing.”

Relatives of the victims told the outlet that the family was praying for the killer.

“We’re praying for the redemption of the perpetrators who did this horrible thing, and our prayers are with them, that they may find forgiveness, as well. That was the kind of people they (Tommy, Evelyn and Luke) are,” Luke’s uncle Ron Whitlock reportedly said ahead of their Wednesday funeral.