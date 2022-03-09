Georgia man gets life for molesting, raping 3 generations of family

A Georgia grandfather will spend life in prison for raping and molesting three generations of the same family, prosecutors said.

Bennie Frank Johnson, 66, was sentenced Monday to two life terms plus five years after he was found guilty of rape, aggravated child molestation and child molestation in late February, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady said.

Johnson, of Mableton, was arrested in May 2018 after being accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl starting in 2017. The victim’s mother later told investigators she also had been abused by Johnson when she was a child, Broady said.

Another witness then testified at Johnson’s trial that he raped her as a child when he was married to her mother. Johnson was later convicted of all counts he faced.

“This is the beginning of breaking generational curses for my family,” the victim’s mother said in her impact statement read during Johnson’s sentencing.

With Monday’s sentence, Johnson will “never be able to abuse another child again,” Assistant District Attorney Alex Clark said in a statement.

Bennie Frank Johnson’s list of official charges. Cobb County Sheriff’s Office

Johnson had been held without bond since his arrest, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.