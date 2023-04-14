Georgia inmate ‘eaten alive’ by bugs: family

The heartbroken family of a late Georgia inmate on Friday called for a criminal investigation into his death behind bars last fall, alleging that he was “eaten alive” by bugs in his filthy cell.

LaShawn Thompson, 35, was found unresponsive in his cell in the psychiatric wing at Fulton County Jail on Sept. 13.

Michael D. Harper, an attorney for Thompson’s family, wrote in a statement shared with The Post Friday that Thompson had been in custody since he was arrested for misdemeanor simple battery in June.

“Three months later Mr. Thompson was found dead in a filthy jail cell after being eaten alive by insects and bed bugs,” Harper said.

“When his body was found one of the detention officers refused to administer CPR because in her words she ‘freaked out.’ The jail cell Mr. Thompson was housed in was not fit for a diseased animal. He did not deserve this.”

LaShawn Thompson died on Sept. 13, 2022. Harper Law Firm

One image also shows Thompson’s boney body with defibrillator pads on his chest, which is covered in what appear to be small insect bites.

Harper also sent The Post a copy of the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s report, which lists Thompson’s cause of death as undetermined but notes a “severe bed bug infestation” in his cell.

Harper told USA Today this week that Thompson’s relatives are “asking for a criminal investigation into the matter and (major) changes at the jail.”





Photos from Thompson’s cell show the dirty conditions. Harper Law Firm





Thompson’s family is demanding justice for their loved one. Harper Law Firm

Members of Thompson’s family gathered outside the Fulton County courthouse on Thursday to demand justice.

“It was heartbreaking because nobody should be seen like that. Nobody should see that,” Thompson’s brother, Brandon McCrae, told WSBTV of the photos of his late brother’s living conditions.

In a written statement to Channel 2 Action News, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said it launched a “full investigation” into Thompson’s death.





Thompson’s body ravaged by what appear to be small bug bites. Harper Law Firm

In the wake of the incident, the department immediately dedicated an additional $500,000 to address “bed bugs, lice and other vermin” at the jail, and updated sanitary protocols, the force said.

“The ongoing investigation is examining details regarding the medical care provided and ultimately will determine whether any criminal charges are warranted in this case,” the statement said.