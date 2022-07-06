Georgia Guidestones destroyed in early morning bombing

A Georgia monument that is referred to as the “American Stonehenge” and believed by some to be satanic was partially destroyed in a bombing attack Wednesday, officials said.

The explosive device went off around 4 a.m. near the Georgia Guidestones, a site about 7 miles north of Elberton, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Elbert County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the scene to discover a large portion of the monument was obliterated.

Photos showed one of the four stone panels of the 42-year-old monument had been blown off.

Neighbors reportedly heard the explosion, WSB-TV said.

The 19-foot-high Georgia Guidestones were erected in 1980 and have been a source of mystery ever since; it was commissioned by an unknown person or group under the name R.C. Christian.

This aerial image taken from video shows damage to the Georgia Guidestones monument near Elberton, Ga. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. WSB-TV via AP

Law enforcement officials walk around the damaged Georgia Guidestones monument near Elberton, Ga. Rose Scoggins/The Elberton Star via AP

The structure, which is a historical monument, displays a 10-part message espousing the conservation of mankind and future generations in eight modern languages — English, Spanish, Swahili, Hindi, Hebrew, Arabic, Chinese and Russian — and four ancient languages — Babylonian, Classical Greek, Sanskrit and Ancient Egyptian. The Guidestones also serve as an astronomical calendar.

The Guidestones, which also call for keeping world population at 500 million or below, have been heavily scrutinized by conspiracy theorists.

Former Georgia gubernatorial Republican candidate Kandiss Taylor claimed the Guidestones are satanic and made demolishing them part of her platform.

The Georgia Guidestones monument was partially destroyed in a bombing attack, according to officials. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

“God is God all by Himself. He can do ANYTHING He wants to do. That includes striking down Satanic Guidestones,” Taylor tweeted a few hours after the bombing.

“Over the years, the Guidestones have created lots of discussion and brought visitors to Elbert County from all over the world,” the Elbert Chamber of Commerce wrote on Facebook. “Whatever your personal opinion on the Guidestones is, this attack is bad for our community. We hope that whomever is responsible is apprehended and brought to justice.”

The monument has previously been attacked by vandals.

Elbert County sheriff’s deputies, Elberton police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are all investigating the latest attack.

