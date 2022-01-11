After beating Alabama 33-18 in Monday night’s national championship game, Georgia tops the final USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-130 of the 2021 season, followed by the Crimson Tide.

The two SEC juggernauts are followed by No. 3 Cincinnati, No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Baylor, No. 6 Oklahoma State, No. 7 Ohio State, No. 8 Michigan State, No. 9 Oklahoma and No. 10 Notre Dame.

The final top 25 includes seven teams from the Group of Five. After becoming the first team from the non-major leagues to reach the College Football Playoff, the Bearcats are joined by No. 11 Louisiana-Lafayette, No. 14 San Diego State, No. 18 Houston, No. 19 Brigham Young, No. 24 Texas-San Antonio and No. 25 Utah State.

Georgia wide receiver Jaylen Johnson (23) celebrates after the Bulldogs beat Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

A deep list of options left several very strong teams just on the outside of the top 25. That includes No. 26 Arkansas, which took another big step forward in coach Sam Pittman’s second season, and No. 27 Air Force, which lost three games by a combined 17 points to opponents with a combined record of 32-9.

Bowl games also shook up the 1-130. No. 39 Central Florida jumped 13 spots after a Gasparilla Bowl win against No. 69 Florida, which fell four spots. No. 49 Western Michigan soared 23 spots after handing No. 42 Nevada a 52-24 loss in the Quick Lane Bowl. No. 50 Mississippi State dropped eight after being manhandled by No. 57 Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl.

All the way at the bottom, last place in the 1-130 again belongs to No. 130 Connecticut, which one just once and fended off No. 129 Massachusetts for the bottom spot in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Georgia, Alabama lead final college football NCAA Re-Rank of season