Georgia defeats Michigan 34-11, sets up title game rematch with Alabama

Angry Dawgs: No. 3 Georgia beats No. 2 Michigan 34-11 in CFP

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) With one overwhelming half at the Orange Bowl, No. 3 Georgia showed that a humbling loss to Alabama did not break the Bulldogs. Stetson Bennett threw three touchdown passes, Nakobe Dean led an angry defense and Georgia returned to its dominant ways, beating No. 2 Michigan 34-11 on Friday night to advance to the College Football Playoff championship. ”Answered a million questions about our team, bouncing back and how you played,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said.