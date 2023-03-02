Georgia dad Nathan Millard vanishes after leaving Baton Rouge bar

A missing Georgia executive on a work trip treated a client to a basketball game and drinks last week, but never made it back to his hotel room, his family says.

Nathan Millard, 42, had flown into Baton Rouge on Feb. 22 for what was supposed to be a 24-hour trip but hasn’t been seen or heard from since, his wife Amber told 11Alive.

“My mind has been going nonstop, but I can’t let my mind torture me, and I’m just turning it over to God and prayer, prayer, prayer, staying positive,” the worried wife said.

“He’s a loved man, a great man and we need him, we want him home.”

Millard — a father to four teenage boys and a 7-year-old daughter — had taken the short trip to stake out a prospective job site for his Conyers-based company Advanced Construction.





Nathan Millard was last seen at Happy’s Irish Pub after the LSU game on Feb. 23, 2023. Texas EquuSearch





Millard was caught on camera on Feb. 23, 2023. Texas EquuSearch

Amber last spoke with her husband when he FaceTimed her to show her the seats he and his client secured for a Louisana State University Tigers game.

“It was not anything I ever thought would be my last call,” she said.

Millard and his client finished off the night at Happy’s Pub, a bar two miles south of the college stadium.





Millard is a 42-year-old from Georgia, who is a married father of five. Baton Rouge Police Department/Facebook

Around 1:30 p.m., the pair parted ways with a plan to meet at the job site the next morning at 8 a.m.

The client stayed behind to close out his tab and watched Nathan leave on his own for his hotel room at the Courtyard Marriott, just a block away.

The client called police for a welfare check at 9 a.m. when Millard failed to show up or respond to messages.

Hotel staff reported that it didn’t look like his hotel room had been used Wednesday night.





Millard was last seen after attending an LSU basketball game in Baton Rouge on Feb. 23, 2023. Texas EquuSearch

Millard’s phone, Amber said, was found at a work site about four blocks from his hotel.

She told WAFB police found his wallet at the Greyhound bus station a mile from Happy’s Bar.

Millard’s credit card had been used several times after he disappeared until Amber said she froze it on Saturday.

Amber said she knew something was gravely wrong when she hadn’t heard from her husband, who meticulously kept in contact with her.

“And that’s just my biggest fear, locating his body,” Amber said.

Investigators have reportedly interviewed at least one individual in connection to the disappearance, but have not released new information.