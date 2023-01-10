Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back champs, Stetson Bennett achieves living legend status I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It's Tuesday, January 10, 2023, and here's what Jared is cookin' up:

Stetson Bennett wrote his name into the college football record books by leading the Georgia Bulldogs to a second consecutive national championship with a 65-7 win over the TCU Horned Frogs

Damar Hamlin’s medical team provided an unexpected update on the Bills safety’s health

The NFL coaching carousel is already spinning round as head coach, coordinator and assistant vacancies popped up on Monday

The Arizona Cardinals made a surprising revelation about who would be consulted on the team’s search to replace fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury

