Georgia beats Michigan, advances to national championship

The Georgia Bulldogs overpowered the Michigan Wolverines in a 34-11 win. The Dawgs advance to the national championship to face the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Kirby Smart and Georgia jumped out to a 27-3 lead in the first half. Quarterback Stetson Bennett played well and connected on touchdowns passes to Brock Bowers, Jermaine Burton, and James Cook.

Georgia’s defense returned to stifling form against Michigan. The Bulldogs forced three turnovers. Defensive back Derion Kendrick had two interceptions and linebacker Nakobe Dean forced a fumble. The Wolverines averaged just 3.4 yards per carry against UGA’s strong front seven.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett and defensive back Derion Kendrick were key pieces in UGA’s win over the Michigan Wolverines in the CFP national semifinal game. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Offensively, Georgia took care of the football. Stetson Bennett extended several drives with his legs. UGA finished with 190 rushing yards on 34 carries.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has now won two College Football Playoff games. Smart will look to win a national championship against Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide on Jan. 10.

