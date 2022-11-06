Georgia beats down Tennessee, Notre Dame shocks Clemson & Alabama doesn’t seem like themselves

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger react to the madness that took place in Week 10 of college football.

Brian Kelly got his first statement win as the head coach of LSU by beating the Alabama Crimson Tide in overtime. Is this just a hot LSU team or have Nick Saban & company have lost their touch this season? The College Football Playoff standings will be getting a shake-up after Georgia beat previously ranked #1 Tennessee with authority in Athens, Georgia. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish stomped the Clemson Tigers, essentially eliminating their chances to make the playoff.

The guys discuss whether the Big Ten should consider not partaking in a championship game as it can do no good for the true CFP contenders. North Carolina State & Dave Doeren haven’t quit on the season when many expected them to, which leads to the premise of Doeren being offered a bigger head coaching job.

As always, the guys close out the show with their Small Sample Heisman awards, as well as Say Something Nice.

1:55 Brian Kelly & LSU upset Alabama in Death Valley, giving Kelly his statement win of the year

15:17 The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Tennessee Volunteers handily in a very loud environment in Athens, GA

28:20 The Clemson Tigers are all but eliminated from CFP contention after losing to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

43:20 The Illinois Illini have fallen out of the CFP race after losing to Michigan State

46:13 The NC State Wolfpack still haven’t quit on their season after a nice win against Wake Forest

48:48 Small Sample Heisman

55:00 Say something Nice

