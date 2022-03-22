Georgia and Maryland temporarily suspend gas tax to ease drivers’ burden at pump

Two states have temporarily suspended their gas tax as prices at the pump have soared in the US amid inflation and Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Drivers in Georgia and Maryland were granted much-needed the relief after lawmakers in those states halted the taxes last Friday.

Maryland acted first, pausing its gas tax for 30 days through April 16, Gov. Larry Hogan said on Twitter.

Drivers in the Old Line State will temporarily save $0.36 cents per gallon of gas and $0.37 on diesel after prices rose by more than $0.40 in one week to an average of $3.85, CNN reported.

In Georgia, the gas tax was waived through May 31, saving driver’s $0.29 per gallon on gas and $0.32 per gallon on diesel, the governor’s office said.

Gas prices in The Peach State on Monday averaged $4.11 a gallon.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced he was waiving his state’s gas tax until April 16. AP

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp waived his state’s gas tax until May 31. AP

The price of gas has skyrocketed to a staggering national average of $4.25 per gallon on Monday, according to AAA. California currently has the most expensive gas in the country, with an average price of $5.85 per gallon.

“This is, of course, not a cure-all, and market instability will continue to lead to fluctuations in prices, but we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to provide relief for Marylanders,” Hogan said in a statement.