Georges St-Pierre redesigns MMA’s Mount Rushmore with seven fighters – including Conor McGregor

PARIS – Georges St-Pierre bent the rules when listing his MMA Mount Rushmore.

During a fan Q&A at UFC Fight Night 209 ahead of Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins in Paris, former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion St-Pierre was asked which fighters he thinks had the biggest impact on the sport.

Of course, the ever-humble French-Canadian didn’t include himself, but mentioned seven fighters on his list – a couple which may come as a surprise.

Check out GSP’s list below:

Royce Gracie

“Royce Gracie, because he did stuff in the beginning that nobody had ever done,” St-Pierre said.

Amanda Nunes

“Amanda Nunes already, even though she has not retired yet,, because she is the best female fighter that has ever lived, I believe.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov

“Khabib, because he had a perfect career, undefeated – an incredible career.”

Conor McGregor

“I would put Conor McGregor, also, because he brought the sport to a different level.”

Jon Jones

Anderson Silva

Demetrious Johnson

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie