George Will Joins NewsNation As Senior Contributor – The Hamden Journal

Political columnist George Will is joining Nexstar Media’s NewsNation as senior contributor.

Will will started on Jan. 15. He will appear across NewsNation’s shows, including coverage of the midterm elections.

A columnist for The Washington Post, Will has been a contributor for MSNBC and NBC News. He previously was a contributor to Fox News, and was a longtime analyst for ABC News, where he appeared on the Sunday morning show This Week.

Will said in a statement,“NewsNation meets a national need for news delivered without political agendas, clenched fists, and raised voices. It offers news leavened by a sense of the complexity and grandeur of American history: this nation was not made by flimsy people, and it is not flimsy.”

In 2020, Will received the National Society for Newspaper Columnists 2020 Ernie Pyle Lifetime Achievement Award, and published his latest book, American Happiness and Discontents, last year.

NewsNation launched in 2020, heavily marketing itself as a non-biased alternative to major cable news networks. It’s since added shows featuring such personalities as Ashleigh Banfield, Leland Vittert and Dan Abrams.