George Springer recovering from concussion, sprained shoulder

Last Saturday was a night to forget for the Toronto Blue Jays, who blew an 8-1 lead in Game 2 of the American League wild card series versus the Seattle Mariners, ending their 2022 season.

It also didn’t end favourably for centre-fielder George Springer, who left the game due to injury after colliding with shortstop Bo Bichette in the eighth inning. The 33-year-old was carted off the field after suffering an apparent head injury, and was replaced by Jackie Bradley Jr.

After the game, manager John Schneider said the four-time All-Star was undergoing further testing to determine the extent of his injury. Those details were finally released by general manager Ross Atkins on Tuesday.

Atkins spoke to reporters during his annual end-of-season press conference, revealing that Springer is recovering from a concussion and a sprained left shoulder. But the Blue Jays GM also noted that he’s progressing well and is expected to make a full recovery.

Luckily, Springer now has all off-season to recover following Toronto’s disappointing exit from the postseason. But even if the team had forced Game 3, the 6-foot-3 outfielder almost certainly would’ve been ruled out.

What’s worse, though, is the 11th overall selection from 2011 was already battling through an undisclosed right elbow injury, which Atkins confirmed as bone spurs. Once the veteran slugger is cleared to travel, he’s scheduled to meet with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Keith Meister to determine whether surgery is required.

Springer’s upcoming winter will surely feature plenty of recovery time as he attempts to rebound from a second consecutive injury-plagued season. Two unrelated quad and knee injuries limited him to just 78 games in 2021.

The 2017 World Series MVP signed a lucrative six-year, $150 million contract with the Blue Jays prior to last season. So far, the two-time Silver Slugger has posted 47 home runs, 126 RBIs and a .266/.346/.502 slash line across 211 career games.

With four years remaining on his current contract, Springer will hope to enjoy a clean bill of health during his age-33 season in 2023.

