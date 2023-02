Tesla



and Peloton were on George Soros’s shopping list in the fourth quarter of last year, as he also took new positions in



Carvana

General Motors



and crypto names, while dumping



Zoom



and Twitter

Soros Fund Management, the family office of billionaire George Soros, bought 242,399 shares of



Tesla



(ticker: TSLA), according to a filing on Monday, bringing the fund’s holdings to 332,046 Tesla shares.