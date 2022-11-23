George Soros Backs Elon Musk, Tesla

Elon Musk has spoken a lot less about Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Free Report in recent months.

Very busy finalizing the acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion, and finding new sources of revenue for the platform, the billionaire has somewhat forgotten his jewel, which has caused a sharp drop of Tesla in the stock market.

Tesla’s stock price has lost 50% of its value this year, translating into a decline in market capitalization of approximately $532 billion.

Tesla’s big stock market drop was a boon for billionaire George Soros, who is, however, at the opposite side of the current ideology of Musk. Soros is a consistent donor to the Democrats, while Musk now campaigns for the Republicans and went on to call on voters to vote for the conservative candidates in the latest midterm elections, held on November 8.