George Santos treasurer Nancy Marks steps down in new drama

Lying Rep. George Santos’ longtime treasurer resigned from the Long Island Republican’s campaign on Tuesday — nearly a week after the campaign named a replacement who claims he didn’t agree to take the job.

“At the request of the FEC, I am submitting this Form 99 stating that I have resigned as treasurer for the Devolder-Santos For Congress Committee as of January 25, 2023,” Nancy Marks wrote in her resignation letter filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Marks also resigned from four other political committees affiliated with Santos: Devolder-Santos-Van Duyne Victory Committee, Devolder-Santos Nassau Victory Committee, Devolder-Santos for Congress Recount, and Devolder-Santos Victory Committee.

Marks noted that she had formally resigned from those positions last week, the same day paperwork was filed with the FEC naming Wisconsin-based consultant Thomas Datwyler as campaign treasurer.

A lawyer for Datwyler claimed on Jan. 25 that Santos' team had listed him as treasurer without his authorization.





Rep. George Santos’ treasurer Nancy Marks has resigned from his campaign. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

“On Monday we informed the Santos campaign that Mr. Datwyler would not be serving as treasurer,” the lawyer, Derek Ross, said in a statement. “It appears there’s a disconnect between that conversation and the filings which we did not authorize.”

The sketchy treasurer switch prompted the FEC to send a letter warning the campaign that it could face legal jeopardy if it failed to provide the regulator with accurate information about the change.

“It has come to the attention of the Federal Election Commission that you may have failed to include the true, correct, or complete treasurer information,” the FEC wrote in a letter to Datwyler last week.

The FEC added that “knowingly and willfully making any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation to a federal government agency, including the Federal Election Commission, is punishable” under federal law before asking the campaign to clarify who its treasurer is.

The Justice Department has reportedly requested that the FEC not pursue enforcement action against Santos as it continues its criminal investigation into the freshman lawmaker.

The guidance sent by the DOJ’s Public Integrity Section signals that federal prosecutors may be centering their probe into Santos on his campaign finances, according to a Washington Post report last week.





People protest Santos outside of his office in Queens on Jan. 7, 2023. BRIGITTE STELZER





Marks’ resignation comes a week after the campaign hired Thomas Datwyler as her replacement — without his authorization. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Santos announced Tuesday that he would step aside from two House committees while probes into his campaign’s fundraising practices play out.

He told fellow GOP lawmakers that he would “temporarily recuse” himself from the House Science, Space and Technology Committee and Small Business Committee because of the “ongoing attention surrounding both my personal and campaign financial investigations.”