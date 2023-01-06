George Santos’ sister, Tiffany, facing eviction for years

Rep.-elect George Santos’ sister reportedly skipped years of rent on the Queens apartment the siblings once shared — but managed in that time to still dish out tens of thousands of dollars in political contributions, including $5,000 to her lying brother’s campaign.

Court records show that Tiffany Santos is facing eviction from the Elmhurst apartment for failing to pay nearly $40,000 in rent since August 2020, the Daily Beast first reported on Thursday.

She reportedly owes the massive sum, despite receiving more than $30,000 in federal emergency rental assistance, paid directly to her landlords.

Tiffany Santos’ lease was terminated by the building’s owners in May 2022, five months after New York City lifted its COVID-era moratorium on evictions. Since then, the landlords argue in the filing that she and two other unnamed individuals have been squatting at the apartment.

“Respondent failed to pay the arrears sought in this proceeding, even after ERAP payment,” a lawyer for the building owners wrote in a Dec. 5 court filing, obtained by the Daily Beast.

Santos during the eighth round of voting for the Speaker of the House on Thursday. AP

“To date, all rent has become due and owing … and has remained unpaid,” the filing continued, requesting the occupants of Tiffany Santos’ apartment be evicted.

In the time that rent wasn’t being paid, Tiffany Santos gave $5,000 to her brother’s congressional campaign in December 2021 and more than $16,000 to other GOP candidates in December 2021 and June 2022, Federal Election Commission records show.

One of the recipients of Tiffany Santos’ political charity was Michelle Bond, who lost a GOP primary race for a Long Island House seat. Bond received a total of $8,700 from Santos, of which $2,900 was returned because she donated above the legal amount.

Victor Almeida, who at one point was engaged to Tiffany Santos, according to her Facebook account, told The Post on Thursday that the pair have broken up and claimed that the debt to the building’s owners has been settled.

“We ended up paying everything later, after she left,” Almeida told The Post, adding that he lives in the same building purportedly evicting Tiffany Santos with “two other guys.”

Victor Almeida outside his Queens residence on Jan. 4. BRIGITTE STELZER

Almeida denied allegations made to The Post that he and his ex ripped out smoke detectors to smoke in the apartment and stole packages from other tenants.

“The building accused me of a lot of s–t,” he said.

Almeida wouldn’t say when his ex moved out, and said he doesn’t talk to her infamous brother.

“Honesty, I don’t talk to George. If he was here, it definitely wasn’t for me,” he said after being told George Santos was spotted by The Post at the Elmhurst apartment building just last week.

“Even when I was with his sister, I wasn’t on good terms with him,” added Almeida.

Santos told the Daily Beast that his stay at his sister’s Elmhurst apartment was temporary. He was spotted moving luggage, shopping bags, and a pair of dogs into the Elmhurst building on Dec. 27.

Santos outside his sister’s apartment in Elmhurst on Dec. 27, 2022. Stephen Yang

The disgraced rep.-elect told the Daily Beast on Monday he already moved into a new apartment within his district in north Queens.

A lawyer for Tiffany Santos did not respond to The Post’s request for comment.

George Santos admitted to The Post last month that he fabricated much of his professional resume during his run for Congress, including a claim that he and his family owned 13 properties and had been devastated financially by tenants not paying rent during the COVID pandemic.

During the exclusive interview, Santos also acknowledged to being a deadbeat tenant himself in Sunnyside, Queens, where the New York Times reported that he was ordered by a judge to pay more than $12,000 to a former landlord who claimed non-payment of several months of rent — as well as that Santos had tried to pass a check that bounced.

Santos told The Post that at the time of the lawsuit, his family was deep in medical debt from his mother’s cancer battle.

“We were engulfed in debt,” he said. “We had issues paying rent at the time. It’s the vulnerability of being human. I am not embarrassed by it.”

Asked if he ever actually paid the arrears, Santos admitted: “We didn’t pay it off.”