George Santos Said Biden SOTU Was ‘Gaslighting’ And You Know What Happened Next

Serial fabulist Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) appeared to evoke the TV show “Pose” with his four-word review of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

“SOTU category is: GASLIGHTING!” the lying lawmaker wrote on Twitter.

It left critics in disbelief, given how Santos has been found to have fabricated multiple claims about his background and is under investigation for his campaign finances.

Santos had a frosty exchange with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) before Biden’s address.

Last week, Santos stepped down from the two House committees he’d been appointed to “until he can clear everything up,” said House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Read just some of the withering responses here:

