George Santos probed by House Ethics panel: Kevin McCarthy

The House Ethics Committee is looking into lying Long Island Rep. George Santos, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirmed Tuesday.

“Ethics is moving through, and if ethics finds something, we’ll take action,” McCarthy (R-Calif.) told CNN. “Right now, we’re not allowing him to be on committees from the standpoint of the questions that have arisen.”

The Republican Santos, 34, has been hit with at least two ethics complaints over his admitted fabrications about his background, education, religion, and charitable work — while federal investigators are reportedly examining whether he violated campaign finance law.

Despite the several controversies swirling around him — including a recent sexual harassment complaint by a prospective staffer, Santos has vowed to remain in office until the next election in 2024.

