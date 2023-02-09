George Santos got out of $15K bad check theft charge: report

Serial liar George Santos was charged with theft after $15,000 in bad checks bearing his name were written to Pennsylvania dog breeders in 2017 — but he managed to weasel his way out of the case after claiming his checkbook had been stolen, according to a new report.

The dropped theft charge, first reported by Politico, is just the latest blemish in the freshman lawmaker’s scandal-scarred past.

Santos was slapped with the charge in Pennsylvania’s Amish Country in November 2017 after a series of bad checks totaling $15,125 were written in his name to dog breeders with “puppies” in some of the memo lines, the report said.

Days after the questionable checks were issued, Santos organized an adoption event at a Staten Island pet store with his animal rescue organization, the outlet reported, citing the store’s Instagram and a person at the event.

A lawyer who helped Santos avoid criminal prosecution told The Post Thursday evening that he claimed his checkbook was swiped by someone he knew.





Santos was charged with theft in 2017 over the bad checks, and the case was expunged in 2021, per a new report. Josh Morgan-USA TODAY/Sipa USA

Attorney Tiffany Bogosian, who first shared details about the theft case with Politico, provided The Post with an email she sent a Pennsylvania state trooper months after the two former middle school classmates reconnected during a random Starbucks encounter.

Santos sought her help in early 2020 when the NYPD served him with an extradition warrant tied to the Pennsylvania theft charge, she said.

She wrote in a Feb. 15, 2020, email to law enforcement that Santos informed her he received four checkbooks, but lost one and canceled all checks connected to it.

“He immediately called his bank upon learning 1/4 checkbooks was missing and all checks were canceled at that time, with a stop-pay on all checks,” she wrote in part of the message.

“As such no checks were ever cashed or presented against his account due to his cancellation of all checks linked to this account. The account was closed on March 3, 2018, for personal reasons unrelated to any alleged fraud on his account (banking preference).”

She insisted in the email Santos was a victim of fraud and was not aware of that until the Pennsylvania charge surfaced.

She said Santos later went to Pennsylvania to answer the warrant, and he told her months later that the case was dismissed during a dinner she and a legal client of hers had with Santos. It stuck out to her that he conveyed no appreciation for her legal help.

“No thank you, no nothing,” she recalled.





Santos got help from a friend, who now believes he lied to her about his case. REUTERS

The charge was expunged on Nov. 24, 2021, a York County District Court representative told the publication, and no reason was given as to why.

During the dinner, Santos tried to convince Bogosian’s client to invest with the firm he worked for, Harbor City Capital, but was turned down, The Washington Post reported last month. The firm was later accused of being a Ponzi scheme by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Now with all the lies that have come to light from Santos, Bogosian said she has no doubt she was also a victim of his deceit.

“Now I definitely feel like I was used,” she told The Post, adding. “He always had this air of suspicion around him.”

Santos is currently under multiple probes, including over campaign finances. He admitted shortly before taking office he made up much of his life story when campaigning and has faced calls for his resignation.