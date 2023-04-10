George Santos claims without evidence that Democrats are ‘trying to ban toilet paper’

(Photo illustration: Jack Forbes/Yahoo News; photos: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, Getty Images)

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y. perplexed many Twitter users when he posted a tweet Thursday night claiming that Democrats want to ban toilet paper.

“Republicans are working to put Americans First and lower the cost of living,” the freshman Congress member wrote. “Democrats are busy trying to ban toilet paper and gas stoves.”

It’s not clear what he was referring to. There’s never been an effort to ban toilet paper in either Congress or any state legislature. Some Twitter users mocked Santos’s claim with references to imaginary bills like “the Ban Toilet Paper Act of 2023.”

Other commentators accused Santos of lying or noted the lack of evidence for his claims — some obliquely referencing Santos’s numerous lies about his biography and alleged lies about his campaign’s finances — to which he did not respond. A few joked that Santos had uncovered a secret nefarious plot.

Santos’s office did not immediately reply to requests for clarification as to what he was referencing.

One possibility is that Santos may have fallen for an April Fool’s Day Joke. On April 1, New York City Council Member Erik Bottcher, a Democrat from Manhattan, put out a fake press release saying he would introduce legislation to ban single-use paper products including toilet paper, paper towels, facial tissues, paper napkins, and cardboard boxes.

“He fell for it big time.” Bottcher told Yahoo News on Monday of Santos’s claim.

“I don’t know about you, but my dream is to live in a world where people look at a roll of toilet paper and say, ‘What is that?’” Bottcher said in his spoof announcement. The text included a few hints that it wasn’t on the square, like a quote from a fictional activist, “Scottie Cotton, President of CAK (Coalition Against Kleenex)” who said “I prefer to think of it as bringing back handkerchiefs.”

A few social media users seemed to mistake Bottcher’s satire for sincerity, but most seemed to get the joke, as did local news outlets — one of which built out the prank into a fake news story featuring interviews with skeptical constituents with pun names such as “John Throne.”

Story continues

Bottcher took notice of Santos’s tweet, impishly responding that “Our quest to ban toilet paper may have gone too far.”

Bottcher told Yahoo News that he was surprised his parody press release was taken literally.

Representative George Santos, a Republican from New York, speaks to members of the media outside criminal court in New York, US, on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“I thought long and hard about the best April Fool’s joke to do, and I picked something that I thought was so outlandish that no reasonable people would actually believe it,” he said.

The first-term council member has played a similar prank before. On April 1 last year, he jokingly proposed banning all vehicles except for golf carts in Manhattan — an idea some unironically embraced — which he said triggered a few calls from angry constituents who took it seriously.

One reason Santos may have been inclined to take the Bottcher statement seriously is that conservatives have been increasingly concerned that liberals will limit access to popular consumer products for environmental reasons. In late February, right-wing Canadian author and professor Jordan Petersen denounced the “petty tyranny” of a sign in a public restroom encouraging people to use only as much paper towels as they need and to throw their used paper towels in a recycling bin.

Santos’s claim may also stem from an atmosphere of growing partisan polarization and increasingly separate information ecosystems for the left and right, in which news consumers are likely to believe the most extreme, implausible claims about their opponents’ agenda. For instance, at least 20 conservative politicians claimed last year that public schools are putting out litter boxes for students who identify as cats, despite no evidence of any such occurrence. And a majority of Republicans believe, without evidence, that the 2020 presidential election was stolen through fraud.

On the other side, a meme from the progressive group Occupy Democrats that was widely shared on social media, falsely claimed that a majority of congressional Republicans had voted to raise the retirement age for Social Security. (The congressional Republicans mentioned in the ad belong to the Republican Study Committee, which has proposed gradually raising the age to collect Social Security, but no legislation has come to a vote and it’s not clear how most of the group’s members would vote on such a bill.)

It is, in fact, true that toilet paper has a significant environmental impact, due to all the trees that are cut down to make it: The average U.S. consumer will go through the equivalent of 384 trees just for toilet paper in their lifetime. Deforestation causes loss of wildlife habitats and contributes to climate change, because trees absorb and store carbon dioxide.

Toilet paper is seen on a shelf in a Walmart Supercenter on July 08, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

To mitigate the impact of toilet paper production, environmentalists propose using recycled paper instead of virgin wood — not banning the product.

The other half of Santos’s claim — that Democrats seek to ban sales of new gas stoves, which has recently become a common Republican attack — is comparatively better grounded. Although neither the Biden administration nor any Democrats in Congress have proposed such a measure, cities such as New York and Los Angeles are phasing out the sale of fossil fuel infrastructure in homes such as gas stoves and boilers, and some Democratic legislators and governors have proposed the same at the state level.

In January, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissioner (CPSC) Richard Trumka Jr. said the agency was open to banning new gas stove sales in response to a growing body of scientific research linking them to indoor air pollution and related health risks, such as childhood asthma. But after swift backlash, CPSC Chairman Alexander Hoehn-Saric said the commission has no plan to consider such a proposal.