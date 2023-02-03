George Santos’ campaign spent more than $26,000 at an Italian restaurant in Queens. That’s enough to buy 1,131 orders of the rigatoni bolognese.

Rep. George Santos (right) with an order of Il Bacco’s ravioli campagnola in a pink sauceIl Bacco / Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rep. George Santos apparently loves his Italian food.

The embattled first-time Republican congressman’s campaign spent more than $26,000 in funds at an Italian joint in Queens, New York, updated financial disclosure documents from his campaign show.

The Santos team’s spending on pasta, pizza, and more totaled a whopping $26,032.06 at Il Bacco Ristorante Italiano in Little Neck, NY.

For context, that’s enough money to buy 1,131 orders of the restaurant’s $23 rigatoni bolognese.

It’s also enough money to buy 2,002 $13 Caesar salads, 1,735 $15 Margherita pizzas, or 3,718 $7 cannolis.

Santos’ financial disclosures also revealed he owes the restaurant another $18,773.54 for a campaign election night event.

The campaign’s updated disclosures show they paid down $8,000 on that debt.

That brings Santos’ total Italian food expenditure up to $44,805.60.

Insider doesn’t know exactly what was on the menu during the 32 separate appearances at Il Bacco — which his campaign lists as “dinner meetings,” “fundraising events,” and “food and drink” expenses.

Santos’ finances have been making headlines as the freshman congressman hasn’t explained how he got so much money to spend on his campaign — and apparently delicious Italian cuisine.

He first claimed the money came from a personal loan but has since backtracked.

Representatives for George Santos’ campaign did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

A dysfunctional beginning

Santos’ financial follies are a drop in the bucket of a slew of lies and fabrications he’s told on the campaign trail.

Weeks before entering office, a plethora of publications revealed that he misstated key parts of his background while on the campaign trail regarding his work history, education, and more.

Following the revelations, Santos apologized for the lies, referring to them as “embellishments.”

“If I disappointed anyone by my résumé embellishment, I’m sorry,” Santos told WABC radio.

But since then, former romantic partners, friends, and acquaintances have come forward to accuse Santos of even more, like lying about his history as a drag queen in Brazil, stealing a roommate’s beloved scarf, to scamming a veteran trying to save their dying service dog.

Santos has repeatedly stated he won’t be stepping down from representing New York’s 3rd Congressional District any time soon, despite calls from the leaders of New York’s Republican Party to do so.

In January, Republican leaders originally sat Santos on two committees: the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology and the Committee on Small Business.

On January 31, however, Santos announced his plan to recuse temporarily himself from the committees.

“With the ongoing attention surrounding both my personal and campaign financial investigations, I have submitted a request to Speaker McCarthy that I be temporarily recused from my committee assignments until I am cleared,” Santos said.

Read the original article on Business Insider