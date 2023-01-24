George Santos Calls Jon Lovitz’s Impersonation Of Him “Embarrassing” & Claps Back At Drag Queen Trixie Mattel – The Hamden Journal

George Santos has been having quite the year so far as the embattled congressman’s credentials have come into question. Late-night television has impersonated him and the U.S. representative is not impressed by any of them.

“I have now been enshrined in late-night TV history with all these impersonations, but they are all TERRIBLE so far,” he tweeted. “Jon Lovitz is supposed to be one of the greatest comedians of all time and that was embarrassing— for him not me! These comedians need to step their game up.”

Santos was referring to Lovitz’s impersonation of him on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon from January 20th.

Over the weekend, Saturday Night Live also took shots at Santos with Bowen Yang impersonating him. Yang even went as far as dressing up in drag after it was found that Santos was a drag performer in Brazil.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3 winner Trixie Mattel joined the conversation and replied to Santos, “Maybe the source material was weak,” in reference to what Santos claimed were “terrible” impersonations of him.

However, Santos clapped back at Trixie and said, “Clearly you know all about weak acting skills.”

Trixie would follow up with, “I am not an actor! I was young and I had fun at a festival!”