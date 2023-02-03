George Santos’ Attempt To Taunt Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Gets Unexpected ‘Award’

Serial liar Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) tried to mock Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Twitter on Thursday — but it did not go well.

Santos criticized Ocasio-Cortez’z impassioned speech on the House floor attacking the House GOP’s vote on removing Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from her Foreign Affairs Committee assignment.

“I DEMAND Sandy get an Oscar, PRONTO!” tweeted Santos.

“I’ll talk to the Academy about getting you a lifetime achievement award for Best Actor,” actor Billy Baldwin responded.

Other critics couldn’t believe the gall of Santos accusing someone else of playing a role, given how he’s been found to have fabricated much of his back story and is under investigation for his campaign finances.

