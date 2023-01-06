George Santos appears to flash white power symbol in Capitol

As if George Santos hadn’t been dealing with enough scrutiny, the congressman-elect appeared to flash a white power symbol in the House Chambers Thursday.

The Long Island liar unfolded his arms to reveal his left hand making a sideways “OK gesture,” a symbol co-opted by white supremacists, while casting his 10th vote for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for House Speaker.

Santos, who admitted to lying about his education history and that his mother’s death was 9/11-related, had been keeping a low profile during his four days at the Capitol. As voting for the House Speaker continued to drag on for numerous rounds, Santos consistently chose McCarthy.

With a smirk on his face, Santos patiently stood in the chamber aisle with arms awkwardly folded Thursday while waiting to cast his 10th vote for House Speaker, C-Span footage shows.

After the clerk said his name, Santos raised his hand to reveal the white power symbol that appeared to have been pre-positioned.

Santos has voted for McCarthy in each round of House Speaker voting. Getty Images

“McCarthy,” he said as he quickly unfurled his finders and spun around toward the back of the room.

Santos made the gesture in the very room where nearly exactly two years earlier a swarm of Trump supporters, many white supremacists, stormed inside.

Harvard Law School’s Cyberlaw Clinic instructor Alejandra Caraballo took to Twitter to point out his use of the symbol.

“The guy who lied about everything turns out to be a white supremacist who flashed a white power hand gesture on the house floor,” she wrote.

White supremacists began using the “OK” hand gesture in 2017, but the gesture was officially added to the Anti-Defamation League’s database of symbols used by hate groups in 2019.

The three fingers and circle made by the pointer and thumb represented “W” and “P,” respectively, for “white power.”

The gesture gained notability as a hate symbol after New Zealand white supremacist and mass shooter Brenton Tarrant flashed the symbol in court.

Because of its past meaning, many caught using the gesture rely on plausible deniability to escape condemnation for its usage.

Santos has not commented on his use of the symbol Thursday. His team did not immediately respond to calls made by The Post.

The yet-not-sworn-in politician has come under fire after several lies he made during his campaign were exposed last month. Santos is being investigated by federal, state and local authorities for misleading his constituents, as well as allegedly falsifing his financial disclosure reports.

Santos hired a MAGA “fixer” to help him repair his image, a source told The Post Friday. Viswanag “Vish” Burra, a world political operative tied to ex-White House strategist Steve Bannon and businessman Carl Paladino, joined Santos’ team at the recommendation of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida).