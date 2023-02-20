George Santos admits he’s a ‘terrible liar’ in Piers Morgan sit-down

Tell us something we don’t know, George.

Nearly two months after telling The Post that he was guilty of “embellishing my resume” during his successful 2022 House campaign, Long Island Rep. George Santos went a step further Monday, telling broadcaster and Post columnist Piers Morgan that “I’m a terrible liar.”

The 34-year-old Republican, who is under investigation by local, state and federal lawmakers in connection with purported campaign finance violations, added on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” that he made up key facts about his background because he wanted to find favor with local Republican bosses.

“It wasn’t about tricking people,” he said. “This was about getting accepted by the party here locally.”

Moments earlier, Morgan had asked Santos if he was prepared to admit to his constituents that “I’ve been a terrible liar.”





Santos admitted he was a “terrible liar” to Americans. Twitter/@PiersUncensored





Broadcaster Piers Morgan sat down with Santos to discuss the congressman’s lies. Twitter/@PiersUncensored

“Would you be prepared to say that?” Morgan added.

“Sure,” Santos agreed. “Well, I’ve been a terrible liar on those subjects, and what I tried to convey to the American people is, I made mistakes.”

This is a developing story.