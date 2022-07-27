George R.R. Martin Misses ‘House Of the Dragon’ Premiere After Testing Positive For Covid – The Hamden Journal

George R.R. Martin, co-creator/executive producer of House of the Dragon and the creative force behind HBO’s Game Of Throne franchise, was not in attendance at the Wednesday night premiere of the Game Of Thrones prequel series in Los Angeles. In his opening remarks before the screening of the drama’s first episode, HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys told the audience that Martin had to skip the glitzy event after testing positive for Covid. It is believed that he caught the virus at Comic-Con where House Of the Dragon was among one of the main attractionss.

Based on Martin’s Fire & Blood, the prewuel is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen and its ultimate fall.

Martin appeared at the House Of Dragon Comic-Con panel Saturday in Hall H alongside co-creator/executive producer Ryan J. Condal and cast members Paddy Considine (King Viserys Targaryen), Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Emma D’Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon), Eve Best (Princess Rhaenys Targaryen), Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole), Milly Alcock (Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen) and Emily Carey (Young Alicent Hightower).