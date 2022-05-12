George Lopez Comedy Pilot ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ Ordered to Series at NBC

NBC’s comedy pilot “Lopez vs. Lopez” starring George Lopez and his daughter Mayan Lopez has been ordered to series.

The multi-cam is described as a working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between. In April, Variety learned exclusively that Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez and Matt Shively would also star, with Laci Mosley and Kiran Deol in recurring roles. Additionally, Kelly Park was announced as director.

Debby Wolfe serves as writer and executive producer of “Lopez vs. Lopez” on behalf of via Mi Vida Loba. Bruce Helford supervises and executive produces under his Mohawk Productions banner. George will executive produce via Travieso Productions, with Mayan producing. 3 Arts’ Katie Newman and Michael Rotenberg also executive produce. Universal Television is the studio.

Leyva stars as Rosie, Mayan’s mother and George’s ex-wife, described as “a ball of energy who’s barely overbearing” and the self-proclaimed best insurance agent in town. Shively stars as Quinten, Mayan’s live-in boyfriend described as a kind-hearted beta male and “the bane of George’s existence. He’s also the father of Chance (Gonzalez), Mayan and Quinten’s five-year-old son whose hobbies include meditating and bulking up on green juice. Chance is also George’s favorite grandchild, if only by default.

Mosley plays Mayan’s co-worker and best friend Brookie who always knows what’s trending (and sometimes it’s her feet pics). Deol plays Dr. Pocha, the veterinarian who employs Mayan and Brookie and is better at saving pets than talking to people.

NBC picked up the “Lopez vs. Lopez” pilot in October 2021 after a put pilot order in June.

