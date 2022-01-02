George Lopez Cancels & Reschedules New Year’s Eve Casino Show After Falling Ill – Report

PoliticsReuters

Trump-appointed McWilliams resigns as U.S. FDIC chair after power struggle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Republican chair of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said on Friday she will step down from her role effective Feb. 4, 2022, removing a key remaining obstacle to President Joe Biden’s ambitious banking reform agenda. Jelena McWilliams, a holdover from the Trump administration who was appointed to the role in June 2018, had previously said she intended to serve out her full term, which was set to expire in mid-2023. However, McWilliams is now outnumbered on the FDIC’s board – which must vote on key rule-makings – by Democrats, sparking a messy public fight https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-fdic-chair-mcwilliams-says-vote-initiated-by-majority-democratic-members-out-2021-12-14 in recent weeks over who should set the agency’s agenda.