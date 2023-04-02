George Kittle trolls Deebo over Caitlin Clark, Iowa beating South Carolina

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Kittle trolls Deebo after Iowa beats South Carolina in Final Four originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

George Kittle was not shy about celebrating the Iowa Hawkeyes’ 77-73 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks in the NCAA Women’s Final Four matchup on Friday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Kittle, a former Hawkeye, took to Twitter to celebrate his alma mater’s victory over South Carolina, which happens to be the alma mater of wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Samuel responded later that evening.

Iowa advanced to the NCAA Championship in large part due to superstar guard Caitlin Clark, who scored a whopping 41 points with six rebounds and eight assists on 15-of-31 shooting from the field and 5 of 17 from 3-point range.

Clark, who was dubbed the “Steph Curry of women’s college basketball” by some analysts has taken the nation by storm, becoming one of the most talked about stars in the sport today.

Kittle’s Hawkeyes will take on the LSU Tigers in the championship game on Sunday, while Samuel’s previously undefeated Gamecocks (36-1) head home after an impressive March Madness run.

