George Kittle thought Ray-Ray McCloud was Commanders safety on stolen TD

Kittle hilariously thought McCloud was a defender on stolen TD

Leave it to George Kittle to provide a funny moment during the 49ers’ Christmas Eve win over the Washington Commanders.

The tight end recorded his career-high seventh and eighth touchdowns during the victory at Levi’s Stadium — but the first one wasn’t really meant for him.

In NFL Films’ latest edition of “Inside the NFL,” the aftermath of the comical TD reception is captured on the 49ers’ sideline.

“I thought that was a safety,” Kittle says of 49ers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud. “Oh, Ray-Ray! Ray-Ray, I thought you were a safety. I stole Ray-Ray’s touchdown.”

After San Francisco’s 37-20 win, quarterback Brock Purdy told reporters Kittle caught the 34-yard TD pass that was meant for McCloud.

“I saw George go gown in the middle, but I was just trying to keep the ball really down towards the middle, to the left side of the field for Ray-Ray to run away from the corner that he beat,” Purdy said. “And then all of a sudden, George, like, hit second gear and, like, stole it, basically. But, yeah, it was intentionally supposed to go to Ray-Ray.”

Luckily for Kittle, McCloud didn’t take the tight end’s thievery too hard.

“I looked up, I see the ball, I run to get after it,” McCloud told Kittle in the “Inside the NFL” clip. “I said, ‘Damn, what is George doing?’ I was like, ‘Go ahead, bro.’ “

In the end, it didn’t matter who caught the football, as the 49ers gained six points regardless.

And with that being said, all Kittle and McCloud could do was shake hands and share a laugh.

