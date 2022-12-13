George Kittle joins exclusive tight end club in 49ers’ win over Buccaneers

Kittle joins illustrious tight end club in 49ers’ win vs. Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

George Kittle continues to put in work.

After registering four receptions for 28 yards in the 49ers’ 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, Kittle now has tallied 500 receiving yards for the 2022 NFL season.

In doing so, the 29-year-old became the fifth tight end in NFL history to have 500 or more receiving yards in each of his first six seasons, per the 49ers. Kittle’s run currently is tied with former New York Giants tight end Jeremy Shockey (2002-07).

Ahead of the 49ers star are Keith Jackson of the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins with seven straight years (1988-94), Ozzie Newsome of the Cleveland Browns with eight (1979-85) and Rob Gronkowski sitting at the top with 11 (2010-18).

This season has been an inconsistent one for Kittle, as he has missed two games due to injury and is learning how to play with his third quarterback of the year.

Rookie Brock Purdy made his first NFL start in Sunday’s game after Trey Lance sustained a broken ankle in Week 2 and Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13.

Kittle’s best season came in 2018 when he had 88 receptions for 1,377 yards.

With Deebo Samuel expected to miss the next handful of games with what the 49ers believe to be a high ankle sprain, Kittle should see his usage increase.

When it does, expect Kittle to build a report with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy and continue adding to his historic pace.

