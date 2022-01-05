George Floyd’s family recounts shooting of 4-year-old niece

George Floyd’s family recounted horrifying details about the shooting of his 4-year-old grandniece Arianna, who was taken to the hospital on New Year’s Day after a bullet broke three of her ribs and pierced her liver and a lung.

Arianna was shot while asleep in bed with her grandmother early Saturday after a gunman opened fire on her home, Houston police said.

“She was standing in the middle of the floor bleeding. Horrifically bleeding,” LaTonya Floyd, George’s sister, told People Magazine. “She said, ‘Daddy, I’ve been hit. I got hit!’”

The girl was one of four people and two children at the home when the shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Among them were her grandmother, her mother, Bianca, and her father, Derek Delane.

When her father heard gunshots, he ran to his daughter’s room where he found her bleeding from a bullet wound in her torso.

“And she didn’t fall or nothing. She’s a strong little girl,” LaTonya said.

Her parents called the police and asked for an ambulance, but authorities were too slow and the parents drove their daughter to the hospital themselves, her family said. Arianna had to undergo emergency surgery, but is in stable condition and recovering well, police and family confirmed.

LaTonya Floyd video chatted with Arianna recently, unable to visit her at Texas Children’s Hospital because of Covid restrictions, and said she’s doing “fantastic.”

“She made it through the surgery… She’s just a little girl, and she got shot in the stomach. Her liver and her lung are pierced, and three broken ribs. She’s just a baby, but she made it through,” she said.

Police said in a statement they do not know if it was one person or multiple people firing the shots, and have yet to name possible suspects or a motive.

Arianna loves doing TikTok dances, and wants to be a dancer when she grows up, her aunt said.

She believes “someone targeted the house.”

“I’m not sure if they hit the right house, or what was going on — because my family, we don’t do enemies,” LaTonya said. “We are fighting for justice, and we did it before and we’re going to do it again.”