George Floyd’s 4-year-old niece shot while sleeping in Texas home

George Floyd’s 4-year-old niece, Arianna, was shot while sleeping in her bed Saturday after a gunman opened fire on her home, Houston police said.

The girl was shot in torso and is in stable condition after an emergency surgery, police said. The bullet punctured her lung and liver and also broke three ribs, ABC 13 Houston said. Her family identified her as Floyd’s niece.

Arianna was one of four adults and two kids who were in the Houston apartment around 3 a.m. when it was bombarded with bullets.

Police said in a statement they do not know if was one person or multiple people firing the shots. Cops currently have no suspects and don’t know a possible motive.

Arianna was asleep in her bed when she was shot, according to ABC 13 Houston. Her family often brought her along to marches and rallies calling for justice for her late uncle.

George Floyd was killed in May 2020 and people rallied across the globe. Gallo Images via Getty Images

Derek Chauvin was found guilty in 2021 for the slaying. Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Arianna ‘s family brought her along to marches and rallies supporting her late uncle. Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for murdering Floyd after he held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds in May 2020.