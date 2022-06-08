George Conway goes on TV during wife Kellyanne’s book party to steal spotlight

As former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway celebrated the release of her new memoir, “Here’s the Deal,” with a book party in Georgetown Tuesday evening, her husband, George, sought to steal the spotlight by making two cable news appearances while the festivities were unfolding, according to a new report.

The conservative lawyer booked the hits on MSNBC’S “All In with Chris Hayes” and CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” as “counterprogramming” to his estranged wife’s event, Politico reported Wednesday.

The outlet noted that Kellyanne Conway’s fête was held at eatery Cafe Milano, which boasts two large television screens that typically air cable news programs.

During his appearances, George Conway spoke about the upcoming public hearings to be held by the House select committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot — and claimed there is “a substantial likelihood” that a “criminal conspiracy” took place to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

“We already have enough evidence that there’s a substantial likelihood that there was a criminal conspiracy here,” he told CNN, adding that his statement didn’t just refer to the violence that overtook the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but what Conway called an attempt by the 45th president to “co-opt the Justice Department.”

“We’re gonna hear from some of those Justice Department lawyers that Donald Trump tried to pressure,” he added. “All of those things made this a conspiracy to defraud the United States.”

His television spots came two weeks after the publication of “Here’s the Deal,” in which Kellyanne Conway accused her spouse of abandoning her for Twitter clout during the Trump administration.

“For the first time since George and I had gotten serious, I was looking at the possibility that the man who had always had my back might one day stab me in it,” she wrote.

In her book, Conway recounts her husband telling her, “You have ruined yourself and you have embarrassed this family” by working for Trump.

“I’ve embarrassed this family?” Conway shot back. “You abandoned me for Twitter and she’s not even hot.”

At the end of her book, Conway hit an inspirational note while simultaneously expressing doubt about her marriage.

“Democracy will survive. America will survive. George and I may not survive,” she wrote.

Despite the strong words, the senior counselor to Trump revealed during a May 26 interview with The Post that they are still together.

“We’re married,” Conway simply said.

The Conways tied the knot in 1998 and have four children together: Claudia, George IV, Charlotte and Vanessa.