George Clooney To Direct ‘The Department’ Based On ‘The Bureau’ At Showtime – The Hamden Journal

Showtime has given a straight-to-series order to The Department (w/t) based on the acclaimed French espionage political thriller The Bureau, from George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse Pictures, MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. Clooney will direct the series and also executive produce with Heslov through their Smokehouse Pictures. Production is slated to begin later this year.

Created by Eric Rochant, Le Bureau centers on the daily life and missions of agents within France’s principal external security service. It focuses on the “Bureau of Legends,” responsible for training and handling deep-cover agents on long-term missions in areas with French interests. Living under false identities for years, these agents’ missions are to identify and recruit good intelligence sources.

The Department, based on the riveting and brilliant series The Bureau, will follow in the great tradition of Homeland, one of the most successful and brand-defining shows at Showtime,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime and Paramount Media. “Just as Homeland elevated global espionage to The Department will take viewers even deeper into a world of intrigue and subterfuge with complicated characters who struggle with their own demons as they fight existential threats to the nation and the world.”

Le Bureau Des Legendes (The Bureau) is a Canal+ Creation Originale series produced by Top – The Originals Productions (Alex Berger, Eric Rochant) and Federation Studios (Pascal Breton).

“We are delighted to extend The Bureau’s DNA through The Department for Showtime with our friends at MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios,” said Alex Berger, President and Executive Producer at The Originals Productions (TOP). “The Originals Productions (TOP), Federation and Paramount are taking our franchise to the next level, making a new high-stake international espionage show set today in a very complex geopolitical environment.”

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, The Department will be executive produced by Keith Cox and Nina L. Diaz of MTVE Studios; David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin and Bob Yari of 101 Studios (Yellowstone); Alex Berger for The Originals Productions; and Ashley Stern and Pascal Breton for Federation Studios/Federation Entertainment of America.

Added Guillaume Pommier, Co-Head of Distribution at Federation: “We couldn’t dream of a better partner home than Showtime to adapt The Bureau. They share with us the passion, the vision and the ambition for this amazing show, combined with their strong premium global network which will bring The Department to the world.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with George & Grant on this amazing project,” said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. Paramount+/Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios has been an incredible home to so many of our projects, and we are excited to once again work alongside Chris McCarthy, Keith Cox, Nina Diaz and their incredible teams.”