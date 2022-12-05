George Clooney says he’s ‘golden’ in the eyes of his 5-year-old twins

George Clooney talks fatherhood at the Kennedy Center Honors. (Photo: Getty Images)

George Clooney was recognized for his lifetime achievements at the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday night. But his biggest honor of the moment might just be fatherhood.

While walking the red carpet with wife Amal Clooney, George reflected on the members of their family missing from the event — the couple’s twins Ella and Alexander.

“They’re 5, so right now, I am golden,” George told Extra of his kids’ admiration of their father. “We know that will change, but right now I’m golden.”

As people around the world share in that admiration of the actor for his notable mark on pop culture, Amal explained that it’s the daily things he does that their children love the most about him.

“They say, ‘Papa can fix everything but the weather…’ He can solve all of their problems and is the funniest person they have met,” she said.

In fact, they don’t yet understand that their dad is even famous.

“I keep trying to explain to them what a big star I am, and they don’t really care,” George told Fox News at the same event. “And, they don’t actually believe me.”

Amal assured her husband that the children will know who he is “one day” and even shared that she hopes to reflect on these awards and honors with them in the future.

“I’m proud of him all the time, but it is really fun to have a weekend like this, celebrating him with the likes of the President and Secretary of state, and his parents,” she told Extra. “Hopefully one day we can show our kids some of the things that have been said about him over the course of the weekend.”

But the two-time People‘s Sexiest Man Alive honoree wants to keep some things private.

“Not everything that has been said about me,” he said. Amal agreed, noting, “We’ll edit as necessary.”

