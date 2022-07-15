‘Gentleman Jack’ Creator Not Closing The Door On A Third Season – The Hamden Journal

Gentleman Jack creator Sally Wainwright is not giving up on a third season for the lesbian period drama series following its cancellation last week by HBO.

Wainwright told RadioTimes.com in an interview that HBO’s decision not to move forward with a third season was a surprise, noting however that BBC, the show’s co-producer, “certainly [is] up for” continuing with the show” but would need another streaming partner. The BBC has said that it was “in discussions” with Wainwright about “what’s next”.

“I think if HBO had been up for it, there’d have been no question, Wainwright added. “It’s been a very successful show in all areas for them – it’s had fantastic reviews, it’s had a very respectable audience and on top of that it’s had an impact on the community of gay women. We have the most extraordinary fanbase.”

Using the real life diaries of Anne Lister as source, Gentleman Jack stars Suranne Jones as Anne Lister and Sophie Rundle as Ann Walker. In Season 2 of the series, from Lookout Point, Anne and Ann set up home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife, determined to combine their estates and become a power couple.

“I have never been involved in a show that has made such a huge impact and touched my heart like this one has,” Jones said when the cancellation was announced. “It wasn’t always the easiest job I’ve had… but it was always worth it to see the response it got.” Rundle added, “What a privilege it has been to play Ann Walker and bring her and Anne Lister’s extraordinary love story back to life. I am so proud to have been a part of reclaiming their place in history…. I am overwhelmed by the love this show inspired. And PROUD. So fiercely proud.”

Season 2, which premiered on HBO three years after the Season 1 debut, was executive produced by Wainwright, Suranne Jones, Faith Penhale, Will Johnston and Ben Irving. Phil Collinson and Stella Merz served as producers; Edward Hall, Amanda Brotchie and Fergus O’Brien as directors. It was produced by Lookout Point for HBO and BBC One.