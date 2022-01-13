‘Gentefied’ Canceled By Netflix After Two Seasons – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has opted not to renew half-hour Latinx dramedy Gentefied for a third season. The decision comes two months after the release of show’s second season on Nov. 10.

The show never appeared in the Netflix Top 10 with the new season, which likely played a part in Netflix’s cancellation decision which typically factors in cost, viewership and critical acclaim.

Season 2 of Gentefied tackles Erik Morales (JJ Soria) and his cousin Chris’s (Carlos Santos) struggle to keep Pops (Joaquin Cosio) in the country while dealing with new love, new babies, estranged fathers, and tracking down Bad Bunny at a Halloween party. They fight to thrive, but along the way question where they truly belong in a world made up of borders, family separation, and the potential loss of their beloved taco shop, Mama Fina’s.

A Netflix production, Gentefied also starred Annie Gonzalez, Karrie Martin Lachney, Julissa Calderon; and Season 2 additions Melinna Bobadilla, Manuel Uriza, Ivana Rojas, and Clarissa Thibeaux. The series was executive produced by Lemus, Chávez, Charles D. King, Marta Fernandez of MACRO, America Ferrera of Take Fountain, Aaliyah Williams, Kim Roth, and Teri Weinberg of Yellow Brick Road.

Chavez and Lemus both have new TV projects in the works – Linda has an overall deal with 20th Television and Marvin is directing/executive producing Hipster Death Rattle at the CW. America Ferrera, who directed episode 206, has her next directing project with Netflix – the film I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter – adapted by Chavez and produced by MACRO (both from Gentefied)

In addition to I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, new Latinx-themed Netflix projects announced in 2021 include On My Block spinoff Freeridge and Griselda with Sofia Vergara set to EP and star.