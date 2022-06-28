Gensler labels bitcoin a ‘commodity’ as crypto prices stabilize

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said Monday that bitcoin

was the only cryptocurrency he was prepared to publicly label a commodity, rather than a security, in an interview with CNBC.

The debate over whether any particular cryptocurrency can be labeled a commodity rather than a security has far reaching implications because financial instruments that are securities can only be legally sold to the public if the issuer registers with the SEC and adheres to strict disclosure regime.