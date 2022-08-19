Geno Smith played the first half of Thursday night’s preseason game against the Bears. The Seahawks quarterback was not originally scheduled to start but replaced Drew Lock as the starter after Lock tested positive for COVID-19 after Tuesday’s practice.

Smith’s night ended after 27 plays as he did not play the second half.

He jogged back onto the sidelines after halftime with an ice bag on his right knee, Tim Booth of the Associated Press reports. It is unknown whether an injury kept Smith out of the second half, or the Seahawks’ plan for tonight was to play Smith only for two quarters.

The Seahawks had plays of 41, 33 and 29 yards in the first half and finished the first 30 minutes with 154 yards, 3 more than the Bears had, but Chicago led 17-0 at halftime.

Smith finished 10-of-18 for 112 yards before Jacob Eason replaced him.

Geno Smith plays first half, returns from halftime with ice bag on his knee originally appeared on Pro Football Talk