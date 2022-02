UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma returned to the locker room prior to the Huskies’ Big East Conference game Wednesday at Creighton after “not feeling well” per SNY.

The Huskies are currently being coached by associate head coach Chris Dailey. The issue is not COVID-19 related, per the network, and he may return to the floor during the game in Omaha, Nebraska.

Dailey, whom Auriemma brought to Storrs when he arrived in 1985, is 12-0 in games acting as head coach.